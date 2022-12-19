Covid positive Himachal CM

Shimla (The Hawk): Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, a state government official announced.

He claimed that although the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been planned for Monday in New Delhi, it had now been postponed.

According to the spokeswoman, Sukhu tested positive in the national capital during the required regular test before meeting the prime minister.

He continued, "The CM is asymptomatic and, as a precaution, has confined himself and postponed all of his engagements.

On December 16, Sukhu joined Congressman Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, along with deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state congresswoman Pratibha Singh, and 38 newly elected MLAs.

Rajiv Shukla, the AICC's representative for Himachal Pradesh, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, were among the Congress leaders Sukhu met while in New Delhi during the past several days.

(Inputs from Agencies)