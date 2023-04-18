Covid-19 Global Pandemic Prevention Organised By National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology & S M J N (PG) College

Haridwar (The Hawk): National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and S.M.J.N. PG college organised a joint workshop related to 'Covid-19 Global Pandemic Prevention' was organized by Saraswati Vandana and lighting the lamp.

Dr. Anurag Kumar, Director, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, while discussing the global pandemic covid-19 and cybercrime, said that prevention is the cure for covid-19. He said that there is a need to make people aware about cybercrime and Covid-19. Giving information about the assistance available to the students under the NIELIT scheme, Dr. Anurag Kumar said that knowledge of skill can be a good means of employment. Calling for the use of new technology, he said that covid-19 has given importance to mutual relations, so keep cordial relations with your relatives and colleagues.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology's Dr. Akhilesh Kumar said that appealed to be aware about cyber security. Nikhil Ranjan gave information about how technology can be helpful for covid-19. He gave detailed information about Aarogya App, Abha App, Senior Citizen Helpline Number.

Principal of the college While welcoming and thanking all the guests, prof Sunil Kumar Batra said that this workshop is one of the programs given under G-20, which has been done in collaboration with NIELIT. Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, President of the College Management Committee, was honored with the name of 'Mother of Uttarakhand' for his true service to humanity, administration and governance during the covid-19 period. Prof Batra said that we want to make all-round development of the students, we are trying to run some new add-on courses for the students through NIELIT. Through this, it will help in establishing harmony in the gap between industry and educational institutions. For this, the computer lab was also renovated in the college.

Doctor Dr. Pradeep Tyagi told about Covid awareness that India has its own vaccine. Covid does not affect youth and children. He said that people above the age of 60 have been affected more by Corona. While conducting the program successfully, Dean Student Welfare Dr. Sanjay Kumar Maheshwari thanked all the guests. Earlier, Ananya Bhatnagar presented a self-composed song on covid-19.

Vinay Thapliyal , Dr Mona Sharma, Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, Dr. Rashmi dobhal , Dr. Asha Sharma , Dr. Padmavati Taneja, Dr. Mahima Nagayan , Dr. Lata Sharma, Dr. Renu Singh, Dr. Pallavi, Dr. College students including Dr Rajni Singhal, Vandana Singh, Office Superintendent Mohan Chandra Pandey, Mahima, Mohit, Vishal Bansal, Ravita, Megha, Aarti Aswal, Jyoti, Arshika Ramnik Kaur, Nishu, Shreya Namdev, Nisha Joshi, Sumiran Soni, Adesh Gautam Many teachers and staff were present including Akash, Manish, Shivi, Neha Dhiman, etc.