Convicted conman Sukesh challenges both Kejriwal and Jain to a polygraph test

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an imprisoned conman, has issued another letter applauding the BJP's demand that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal submit to a lie detector test after he claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party forced him to pay a bribe.

Chandrashekhar, an inmate at Mandoli Prison, agreed to take the lie detector test in a letter, but only if Satyendar Jain, a convicted leader of the AAP, and Kejriwal were both on board.

Chandrashekhar recommended that the entire event be broadcast live so that the entire nation may witness the pandora box of Kejriwal and Jain's reality play out in the open in his letter to the media.

"Kejriwal Ji and Satyendar Ji, you have the guts to consent to the polygraph test now that the test has been suggested and I am prepared to grant my approval. If you are telling the truth and claim that what I'm stating is false and motivated, you should gladly accept my offer of a polygraph test "the letter sent out on Friday stated.

"Instead of complaining and claiming that the BJP forced him to write this, Kejriwal Ji should have had the guts to agree to the polygraph test. Don't try to sidestep the problem by saying anything silly as you and Jain used to say and laugh when we said that the best defence is an attack "The letter was written by Chandrashekhar.

"I want to remind you, Kejriwal ji, that you probably still own the Jacob and Co. Astronomia watch that I gave you and that you later requested have the strap changed from blue to black. Because of your hurry, I had rented a plane specifically to fly to Dubai and change the strap, which was carried by my employees and brought back to Delhi to offer to you "He said.

"Satyendar Ji requested me to buy Patek Phillip for him and Cartier Panther edition women's watch, model of photographs supplied by him on my Whatsapp, was also purchased," he continued in his letter. "Satyendar Ji knew that someone from my side had gone to Dubai expressly for this."

"So Kejriwal ji, I want to know why you lately published paid news in your favour regarding your Delhi School model using my funds and my PR agent. on the top page of a newspaper published in another country? So, are you and your group alright with accepting this from a supposedly "thug"? What does this make you, then, once more? You continued to use my money and the PR I already paid for, notwithstanding my recent incarceration in the 200 crore case "In his letter, he stated.

"Kejriwal ji, why are you responding, panicking, and distracting if I am nobody? The fact that you diverted attention shows that you are hiding, and people are not stupid. Don't repeatedly stray from the main issue with such statements because, regardless of what, your and Jain's masks will be permanently removed from the investigation. Instead, have guts to accept the CBI investigation and give your and Jain's consent to the polygraph test because I am prepared in all ways. As numerous other problems with which you are familiar and have dealt must be revealed, "the additional letter.

