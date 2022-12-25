Consumer Alert! Food adulteration and mislabeling instances rise sharply

New Delhi (The Hawk): Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of cases filed against adulterated, subpar, or misbranded food products.

According to official statistics, during 2020–21, the relevant food safety authorities in various parts of the country filed a total of 24,195 civil cases and 3,869 criminal cases; in 2021–22, this number grew to 28,906 civil cases and 4,946 criminal cases.

In 2020–21, the food safety authorities analysed 1,07,829 samples, of which 28,347 samples were determined to not meet the required criteria. Similar to this, 1,44,345 samples total were analysed in 2021–2022; of these, 32,934 were determined to be non–confirming.

Out of the total samples analysed in 2020–21 and 2021–22, according to government data, 5,220 and 4,890 samples, respectively, were deemed hazardous.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the nation's top authority on food safety, has the responsibility of establishing science-based standards for food products and enforcing laws governing their production, storage, distribution, sale, and import to ensure that wholesome, safe food is available for human consumption.

No individual may start or operate a food business without a licence, according to Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. States and UTs routinely conduct comprehensive surveillance drives to monitor food business operators.

Officials stated that the state and UT governments are largely responsible for the implementation and enforcement of the FSS Act 2006, Rules, and Regulations enacted thereunder. According to the requirements of the FSS Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations, the Food Safety Officers of states/UTs begin criminal action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) while authorities analyse samples.

Protein powder and other products used for medical purposes are covered by the FSS (Food or Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Foods Special Dietary Use, Foods for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Foods and Novel Foods) Regulations, 2016, which outline the rules for their regulation in the nation.

The FSS (Packaging and Labelling) Laws, 2011, which govern the articles of food covered by these regulations, include generic labelling requirements.

According to officials, labelling provisions for particular food product categories have been specified under the said regulations because these products are intended for specific physiological conditions or general health maintenance and must be taken by the specific targeted group according to the regulated usage levels.

These requirements provide that the objective, target consumer group, physiological or disease issues they address, and suggested usage time should all be specified on the label of such food products.

Each type of food item's label, accompanying leaflet, or other labelling and advertisement should also include sufficient information about the item's nature, purpose, and specific usage instructions and safety precautions. The format of the information should also be suitable for the intended consumer.

(Inputs from Agencies)