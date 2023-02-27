Constable Severely Hurt After Being 'Run Over' By Tractor Trolley Engaged In Illegal Mining In Dehradun

Dehradun: A police constable was allegedly run over by a tractor trolley engaged in illegal mining in a forest in the Jaitanwala area here, leaving him critically injured, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, they added. Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Monday ordered the immediate removal of the Cantonment police station in charge as the incident took place under his jurisdiction. The DGP also ordered the arrest of the four people identified for fatally attacking constable Manoj.

He asked Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dalip Singh Kunwar to conduct a probe into the incident and submit a report soon.

Police said Manoj, who was posted at the Cantonment police station, received a tip-off on Sunday that a mining mafia was getting illegally-mined material loaded on a tractor trolley in the Jaitanwala area.

He rushed to the spot and asked the tractor-trolley driver, Vaseem, to come to the police station along with him.

As the driver refused to oblige, the constable alerted the Cheetah police unit, which deals with street crimes, and asked its personnel to rush to the spot, police said.

When the Cheetah personnel arrived at the spot, they found Manoj lying on the road with a bleeding injury.

The constable was allegedly pushed to the ground and run over by the tractor-trolley. He sustained injuries on his head and feet. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition continues to be critical. Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the DGP to take immediate action in the matter and bring the culprits to book. —PTI