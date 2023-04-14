Connectivity projects should respect all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity

New Delhi: While discussing the Chabahar port for the first time at a joint working group meeting, India and the Central Asian countries reaffirmed their commitment to upholding international standards, transparency, local priorities, financial sustainability, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in their connectivity initiatives.

The remarks were made during a meeting that India hosted on April 12 and 13 in Mumbai, and they were referenced in a joint statement that was released on Friday.

In light of the landlocked nature of Central Asian countries and the absence of overland connectivity with India, the statement said that participants at the meeting recognised the importance of further developing regional connectivity to enhance trade and commerce between India and the Central Asian countries.—Inputs from Agencies