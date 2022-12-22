Conman Sukesh case, ex-Tihar jail DG Sandeep Goel suspended

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sandeep Goel, a former director general of Tihar Jail, has been suspended in relation to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar scam case.

The Central government had opened an investigation into the situation. Now that the inquiry committee has turned in its report, Goel has been suspended after being found guilty.

"It is further ordered that Sandeep Goel's headquarters will be in Delhi for the duration of this order's validity, and Goel is not permitted to leave the headquarters without first receiving consent from the Competent Authority.

Sandeep Goel, IPS (AGMUT:1989), is also ordered to be entitled to a subsistence allowance for the duration of his suspension in an amount equal to the leave salary that a member of the Service would have received if he had been on leave on half-average pay or half pay, as well as dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4(1)(a), subject to the provision of a certificate stating that he has not been employed in

After conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made spectacular claims that he had given the officer millions of rupees in "protection money" for the officer's security in Mandoli Jail, Goel was fired from his position as the director general of Tihar jail. Chandrasekhar is being held in custody in relation to a case of money laundering involving 200 crore rupees.

Chandrasekhar has accused the Delhi Lt. Governor in a number of letters of providing 'protection money' to both Satyendra Jain, the incarcerated minister, and the city's ruling AAP.

