Congress wants to debate the disputes with China in RS and LS

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the Congress submitted notices about confrontations with the Chinese PLA along the Arunachal border in both Houses of Parliament.

Manish Tewari, a party member, has given notice of an adjournment in the Lok Sabha, and Syed Naseer Hussain has provided notice of a brief discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

"I wish to call the Government's attention to the alarming border situation with China developing from the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh," Tewari wrote in the note. In Eastern Tawang, near the Yangtze, there were fights in a nullah along the LAC.

At least six of our soldiers are said to have been hurt and transported to Guwahati for medical attention. Major military deployment gaps in a few Arunachal Pradesh border regions have also raised worries. These battles are in addition to those that have been occurring in Eastern Ladakh, where China has adamantly refused to leave territories it is said to have occupied following the significant clash on May 5, 2020, despite numerous rounds of negotiations—16 in total till 30 November 2022. There is still no solution to the crises in places like Depsang and Demchok. The Chinese have barred locals from entering the Charding La-Nilung Nalla Junction where they had previously travelled.

According to the notice, China has erected significant military facilities all along the Line of Actual Control. China's refusal to maintain the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh places India at a severe disadvantage. Because it affects India's sovereignty and independence, I implore the Government to update the House on the situation in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the general border situation with China.

Chinese troops attempted to cross the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops fiercely resisted, sources claimed on Monday, resulting in a fight.

Although there were no fatalities or serious casualties, a source indicated that some Indian and Chinese soldiers suffered minor wounds as a result of this conflict. Since August 2020, there hasn't been a direct physical confrontation between the two troops in eastern Ladakh. Another event occurred in October 2021 in Yangtze, 35 km northeast of Tawang, where a Chinese effort to climb to the summit of a 17,000-foot hill was thwarted. The area is currently covered in snow and will be until March.

Top sources stated that on December 9 at Yangtze, there was fighting between the two sides along the disputed part of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. Following the conflict, both India's and China's military forces quickly withdrew from the area.

