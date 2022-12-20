Congress is a terrorist organisation: K'taka BJP President

Uttara Kannada, Karnataka (The Hawk): Nalin Kumar Kateel, the president of the Karnataka BJP, claimed on Tuesday that the Congress has become a party of "terrorists" due to its continued support of terrorist organisations.

He claimed that the Congress is backing terrorists out of vote-bank politics while speaking to BJP leaders after opening a meeting of state office-bearers in Murudeshwara, Uttara Kannada district.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration encouraged the drug, sand, and terrorist industries. He claimed that the Yediyurappa and Bommai-led BJP government had defeated the drug mafia.

D.K. Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Congress, muses briefly about the Mangaluru cooker explosion. The State President of the Congress backs corrupt, anti-national, and polarising forces. Now, it can be referred to be a terrorist group, Kateel said.

He added that Savarkar was the only leader to have been imprisoned both before and after independence. In addition to insulting Savarkar, the Congress also did so to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Even though Ambedkar was the reason the Congress rose to power, the party had never offered him an opportunity to run in elections. Kateel claimed that even after he passed away, the party did not perform traditional funeral rites for him.

The Congress is no longer what it was prior to independence. It's altered, he claimed.

