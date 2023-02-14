  • Today is: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport; authorities deny charge

February14/ 2023

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport here late Monday night, a charge denied by the airport authorities.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that Gandhi's plane was scheduled to land at the Babat airport here on his return from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rai said he and other party leaders were at the airport to receive their leader but his plane was not allowed to land "at the last minute." Gandhi then returned to the national capital.

However, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal told PTI that there was no prior information about Gandhi's arrival.

