India

Cong poses series of questions to govt on Adani issue

The Hawk
February11/ 2023

New Delhi: On Saturday, Congress questioned the government about whether or not it was in the best interest of national security to enable a company with severe allegations of money laundering to control a critical industry like ports.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, has been posing a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the banner "Hum Adanike Hain Kaun." According to Ramesh, these concerns concern tycoon Gautam Adani's rapidly expanding monopoly in the ports industry.

Ramesh said on Twitter, "Even though it's Saturday, here it is HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun)-7. 'Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji.—Inputs from Agencies

