Cong organises news conferences in Rahul's support as he considers appealing his sentence

New Delhi: With former party head Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case, which he is expected to challenge very soon, the Congress expressed support for him on Wednesday and accused the Centre of acting in haste as part of a scheme to exclude him from the Lok Sabha.

An appeal appealing Rahul's conviction and sentence from a trial court in Surat, Gujarat, is reportedly complete, according to sources.

To be filed "very shortly" before the Surat sessions court, the review petition is now being finalised by the Congress's senior legal advisors.—Inputs from Agencies