Cong leader complains over Ajmal's comments about Hindus

Guwahati (The Hawk): Debabrata Saikia, a Congress member and the leader of the opposition in the Assam Assembly, filed a police report against Badruddin Ajmal, the head of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), on Sunday in response to remarks he made about Hindus.

In the Sivasagar district, Saikia reported the incident to the Simaluguri Police Station.

Even though Ajmal apologised for his comments, a number of lawsuits have already been brought against him.

Ajmal claimed on Friday that Hindu males wait until they are 40 years old to be married so they can have extramarital affairs with at least three women while Muslim guys get married as soon as they turn 21.

According to Saikia's complaint, Ajmal's remark "created discord or feelings of animosity, hatred, or ill-will towards the Hindu community, particularly Hindu women of India."

He added that "severe action must be done against the AIUDF supremo" because Ajmal, the Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, "fostered hatred" between groups of different religions.

In the entire state, complaints have already been made against Badruddin Ajmal by the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

For his comments on Saturday, Ajmal had submitted an apology. He added, though, that his remarks had been altered and given a new meaning.

He stated: "I didn't mean to offend any one community's feelings. No one is the target of my attention. But if I offended anyone, I apologise profusely for my statement."

Ajmal added the following: "I should have known better than to make such statements as a senior citizen. I apologise to anyone who was offended by my comments and I'm embarrassed by them."

In a previous interview with the media on Friday, Ajmal stated: "Muslim men marry as soon as they turn 21 according to the law, but Hindus wait until they are 40 to engage in illicit relations with at least three women."

He added that this is the reason why Hindus today have fewer children.

"Hindus marry when they are 40 years old or older. If people married so late, how can they have kids? You can anticipate good results if you simply sow in fertile land "Added Ajmal.

He counselled Hindus to follow the same guidelines for marriage as Muslims.

According to the AIUDF leader, Hindu females can have a large family if they marry men between the ages of 18 and 20.

Ajmal's remark has received harsh condemnation from a wide range of people.

