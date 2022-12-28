Cong complains to Shah that Delhi Police failed Rahul's appropriate security

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Police allegedly failed to protect former Congress President Rahul Gandhi when the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on December 24, according to allegations made by the Congress on Wednesday.

"The security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi Police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security," wrote Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a letter to the Home Minister.

According to him, the situation was so bad that Shri Rahul Gandhi's entourage of Congress activists and Bharat Yatris had to establish a perimeter. The Delhi Police watched silently in the background at the same time.

"Additionally, the Intelligence Bureau is questioning a large number of Bharat Jodo Yatra participants in order to harass participants and deter notable figures from joining the yatra. Additionally, we reported on December 23, 2022, at the Sohna City Police Station, Haryana, that unidentified criminals associated with Haryana State Intelligence had illegally entered containers belonging to Bharat Jodo Yatra "He claimed.

He asserted that every Indian citizen has a constitutional right to gather and move across the country without restriction in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution."

"A Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the nation is the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The administration should protect the safety and security of the Congress leaders instead of engaging in vengeful politics. The two prime ministers of the Congress Party, Smt. Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi, gave their lives in order to preserve the integrity and unity of the nation. The Chhattisgarh state leadership of the Congress was completely destroyed by a naxal onslaught in Jiramghati on May 25, 2013 "Added he.

He urged that immediate action be taken to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra was scheduled to enter the sensitive states of Punjab and J&K in the next phase beginning on January 3, 2023.

(Inputs from Agencies)