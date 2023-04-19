  • Today is: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Menu
India

Confident that Army can deal with any contingency along LAC: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

author-img
The Hawk
April19/ 2023

Indian Army and rajnat Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the top commanders of the Indian Army to maintain a strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the situation in the northern sector remained "tense" due to the deployment of Chinese PLA troops.

In his address at the Army Commanders' Conference, Singh, referring to the eastern Ladakh border standoff, expressed full confidence in the Army to deal with any contingency while noting that ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution of the row will continue and that disengagement and de-escalation were the best way forward.

Singh said a "whole of the government" approach is being followed to ensure the availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to the troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend the country's territorial integrity, according to the defence ministry. - PTI

Categories :IndiaTags :New Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Senior Commanders Indian Army Strong Vigil Line of Actual Control LAC China Chinese PLA Troops Ladakh
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in