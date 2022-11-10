Conference On Optics, Photonics And Quantum Optics COPaQ 2022 To Be Held At IIT Roorkee From November 10 To 13

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee would host the 45th Symposium of Optical Society of India (Conference on Optics, Photonics and Quantum Optics COPaQ 2022) from November 10 to 13, 2022. Inaugural ceremony took place on November 10, 2022 at Convocation Hall, IIT Roorkee. The Optical Society of India is a very well-established society of researchers, scientists and faculty members active in the area of Optics and associated fields. The society was founded in 1965.

Being organized as part of celebrations in honour of completion of 175 years of IIT Roorkee, the conference seeks to bring experts of multiple domains together to advance research and development in the areas of Optics, Photonics and Quantum Optics.

The conference would have about 400 contributary papers, more than 60 invited talks and 5 plenary talks from all over the world. Sir Peter Knight from Imperial College London would deliver the keynote address. Deliberations would take place in 40 technical sessions, and include recent advances in Photonics, Fiber Optics, Quantum Optics, Biophotonics, Sensing, Optical Imaging, Holography and several other related topics. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri graced the occasion as Chief Guest; Prof. K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, presided over the function.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri, said on the occasion, “Photonics and Quantum Technologies are paving way for securing information and ensuring its secure communication. Advancements in laser technology are making an important contribution in modern day defence systems. We need to put in lot of efforts for a focussed work in this direction. It is important that regular initiatives are taken to encourage research, revolutionary innovations and scientific solutions. I congratulate IIT Roorkee on hosting COPaQ 2022 and wish the institution all the best in its endeavour to lead the way in research and contribute towards national development and advancement of knowledge”.

“Collaborative research enables exchange of ideas across domains, development of new skills, and superior result quality. The convergence of different perspectives and methods provides deeper insights into a given problem and the ability to examine it more comprehensively. COPaQ 2022 will help create and share specific as well as independent knowledge across the domains of Optics, Photonics and Quantum Optics,” Prof. K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said on the occasion.

Prof. Vipul Rastogi, General Chair of the conference said “COPaQ 2022 is bringing together academicians, scientists and technologists working in the field of Optics, Photonics and Quantum Optics from all over the world. The deliberations and exchange of ideas over the next 4 days will make significant advancements in the field and will pave a way for fostering new ties and collaborations.” Prof. Sachin Srivastava, Prof. Akhilesh Mishra, Prof. Anjani Tiwari, Prof. Ajay Wasan and Prof. Rajesh Kumar among others were present during the ceremony.