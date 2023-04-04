Commisseration aplenty with Rahul Gandhi

Many personalities stretching up to royalty are offering him their accomodation/s to him to stay put therein with no condition of any kind attached to it. No obligation or indebtedness of any kind either. They and many more are virtually commisserating with him that he does not have an accomodation of his own on his ownership right. Rahul himself revealed this in last leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra stunning many: Common impression before that was he has many abodes owned by him or his benami.

When he boldly declared in Kashmir that he does not own any accomodation, it was stunning. Many indepth researches were immediately done to unravel the truth: The truth is he has no accomodation of his own that he could call it as its own, reveal those in know of these matters. As "homeless" Rahul Gandhi became "known in this matter", help began pouring for him from many...but Rahul is yet to take a final decision on the matter, say insiders.