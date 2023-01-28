Collaborate in nation building to make India No. 1 in every field by 2047: Amit Shah to youth

Hubballi (K'taka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked young people on Saturday to work together to build the country and make sure that when India celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047, it is number one in every field.

In today, the 75th year of independence, he urged the younger generation to make a commitment to personal growth and to contributing to the development of the country.

"When we celebrate the centenary year of independence in 2047, in every field this great nation of ours should be number one. To build such a nation, you the youth must join hands on the appeal of PM Modi and contribute in building a great India," Shah said.—Inputs from Agencies