Close friend of Conman Sukesh, Pinky Irani, was detained

New Delhi (The Hawk): Pinky Irani, a close associate of imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was taken into custody by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Pinky Irani, a Mumbai resident who joined the inquiry at the EOW office today, was arrested in the Sukesh case as a result of having enough evidence against her, according to a senior police official.

Additionally, she was brought before the court, where a three-day remand to police custody was authorised.

"She is accused of reaching out to models and actors on Sukesh's behalf. They claim that she would ask them to call or meet Sukesh "According to a source, she also offered lavish presents to actresses on Sukesh's behalf.

The sources claim that Nikki Tamboli of "Big Boss" and "Bade Acche Lagte Hai" fame Sukesh introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry when Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil first encountered him on the jail grounds.

"They had meetings with Sukesh thanks to Irani's assistance. All four of these women received pricey gifts from luxury labels like Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton "the sources stated.

"Additionally, Sukesh sent over Rs 5.20 lakh into Patil's account, who has acknowledged meeting him elsewhere besides the jail. Irani allegedly gave the actress Rs 2 million and a blue Versace watch when she introduced Khanna to Sukesh "sources asserted.

Sukesh is also accused of depositing Rs 2 lakh into Singh's account and then giving her an LV bag. Later, she received an additional Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Sukesh provided Irani Rs 10 lakh in exchange for introducing him to Tamboli, and she gave Tamboli Rs 1.5 lakh. According to sources, Sukesh later gifted her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh at their initial encounter.

