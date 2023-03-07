Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road to remain closed for 50 days

New Delhi: According to a Tuesday announcement by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road will be closed for 50 days beginning on March 12 while the PWD completes repairs.

According to a traffic advisory issued on March 12, repair work on the flyover will begin on March 12 and take 25 days, meaning that one carriageway will be restricted to traffic while the other remains open.

"The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. The closure of carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

"The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital flyover for their destination," the advisory stated.

Commuters coming from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road were told to turn left at the Panchsheel flyover onto August Kranti Marg, then turn right under the Moolchand flyover into Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and finally turn left again onto Ring Road to get to Greater Kailash and Nehru Place.

Those heading in this route were also instructed to turn left from the IIT Flyover onto Aurobindo Marg in order to access the Ring Road, and to turn right from under the Moolchand flyover into Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

"The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch," it added.—Inputs from Agencies