Chintan Shivir: Suggestions Will Be Implemented To Make Uttarakhand A Leading State, Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that suggestions made during the ‘Chintan Shivir’ will be incorporated into the action plan to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country by 2025.

The three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, which was organised to prepare a roadmap of Uttarakhand, concluded on Thursday at Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

“The suggestions offered by experts at the camp will be incorporated into the action plan for building a strong Uttarakhand by 2025. Important ones will also be brought before the Cabinet,” Dhami said while addressing the concluding session of the camp.

“The power point presentations by different departments were impressive. We have to follow the mantra of simplification, solution and disposal to achieve our targets,” he said. Schemes should be prepared keeping in mind the uplift of people on the last step of the social ladder, Dhami said.

“The state will be strong only when people are empowered,” he said. The chief minister also put emphasis on the development of villages and asked officials and people’s representatives to hold “Choupals” in villages and listen to people’s problems. “It will help us address their problems more expeditiously,” he said.

Dhami said the NITI Aayog will give its support to Uttarakhand in its development endeavours and asked officials to ensure speedy implementation of the Centre’s flagship programmes in the state. The three-day shivir saw the participation of senior bureaucrats and all Cabinet ministers. —PTI