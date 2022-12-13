Chinese troops' incursion in the Tawang area was successfully stopped by Indian soldiers: Rajnath

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rajnath Singh, the Indian defence minister, reported to Parliament on Tuesday that Indian forces had effectively stopped Chinese forces from crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on December 9 in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

He claimed that on December 11, after a flag discussion between Indian and Chinese commanders, the Chinese side was instructed to desist from such acts and maintain calm along the boundary.

Additionally, the issue has been raised with China through diplomatic channels.

The Minister stated in the statement that Indian military are devoted to defending the territorial integrity and thwarting any attempts to do so. He expressed his belief that the House will work together to support the efforts of Indian soldiers.

When he read the declaration in Lok Sabha, there was utter chaos.

Rajnath Singh had presided over a high-level emergency meeting earlier in the day to talk about the situation.

NSA Ajit Doval, Army chief General Manoj Pande, and CDS Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan were present.

