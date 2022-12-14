Chinese transgressions-related Manish Tewari LS move for adjournment

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the subject of Chinese violations, Congressman Manish Tewari gave a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the defence minister said. "But there are important inquiries that must be made: Why are these incidents occurring, first in Galwan and now in Yangtse? What desire does China have? Does the government know about the bad intentions of China? As a result of these aggressions, have we lost any territory to the Chinese? If so, how much, and how does the administration intend to reclaim it?"

"The vital subject has only received five minutes of this House's time. I implore the administration to treat the situation seriously and hold a thorough debate in Parliament over the border situation with China "There is a notice.

