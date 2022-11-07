Chinese app for short videos After a brief global outage, TikTok is back

San Francisco (The Hawk): The Chinese short-form video app TikTok experienced a brief outage when users in various nations were unable to sign in.

When trying to view the "For You" page inside the app, a number of TikTok users encountered a notice stating that there is "no internet connection."

Over 75,000 reports of the problem with TikTok were found by the online website outage tracker Downdetector. The majority of complaints concerned server connections.

Over 92,000 reports of issues were made at TikTok during the peak of the outage, including issues with server connections, the app, and user profiles.

Late on Friday, the worldwide internet connectivity watchdog NetBlocks reported that TikTok was not accessible anywhere.

After that, the short-form video app resumed its operations. That number had decreased to 2,000 reports as of 2:30 PM ET.

TikTok had not yet addressed the problem or posted an official statement.

Users responded to the TikTok outage on Twitter throughout the downtime.

One user wrote, "All of us coming to Twitter whenever TikTok is down."

Building on its recent international success, the Chinese short-form video platform has been listed among the top social media applications earning the biggest revenue.

(Inputs from Agencies)