Chinese Youth Held At UP-Nepal Border

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Chinese youth, identified as Wang Goujun, has been arrested after he could not produce valid documents for his stay in India.

The accused, a resident of Naoming district in China's Guangdong Province, was arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal.

A case has been lodged against the Chinese national at Gaurifanta police station under sections 3 and 12 of Passport Act, 1967, and section 14 of Foreigners' Act, 1946. According to the FIR, the accused, Wang Goujun, 26, had arrived in the district from Delhi through Palia town. However, the personnel of the 39th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed at Gaurifanta border outpost, held him while he was trying to cross over to Nepal. The SSB outpost official Bhugan Chetiya intimated assistant commandant, SSB Nabin C. Das, who after preliminary interrogations, handed over the youth to Gaurifanta police custody.

When contacted, deputy police superintendent (DSP), Palia Aditya Kumar said that during interrogation, Wang Gounjun could not produce valid documents regarding his stay in India. Refusing to share further information, Kumar said investigations into the matter were in progress and further details could be provided only after a thorough investigation.

