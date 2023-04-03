China supports Putin's new foreign policy: Ready to deepen ties with Russia, India

Beijing: On Monday, China gave a favourable response to Russia's new foreign policy concept, stating that it was ready to strengthen ties with Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi as rising "major powers" with "notable impact" in light of the complicated changes. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new foreign policy concept last Friday that emphasised bolstering ties with China and India.

According to Putin's new foreign policy theory, Russia will prioritise bolstering its strategic partnership and trade connections with India in Eurasia to assure their resistance to the "destructive acts" of unfriendly governments and their alliances.

Notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, relations between India and Russia have remained robust. Despite growing unease in many Western countries, India has increased its imports of Russian crude oil in recent months.—Inputs from Agencies