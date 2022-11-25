Child snatching suspect in Agra caught on CCTV

Agra, UP (The Hawk): A guy was detained after he was seen on CCTV attempting to kidnap a toddler who was playing outside his house at the age of two and a half.

The man was seen lifting the boy when no one else was in the area and carrying the child with him in an e-rickshaw after giving him chocolates in CCTV footage that was found in the Dauratha neighbourhood, which is within the jurisdiction of the Shahganj police station.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary, the police also managed to save the youngster.

He stated that the suspect has been identified as Mathura resident Mausam Usmani.

Two of the man's assistants have also been detained by police, and an investigation was ongoing.

