Chief of Kinnar Akhara in UP wants a BJP mayor ticket

Prayagraj (The Hawk): Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kaushalyanand Giri, alias Tina Maa, is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Kinnar Akhara and has submitted her résumé to the Mahanagar BJP leadership in order to run for mayor of an urban local body.

A senior member of the UP Kinnar Welfare Board named Tina Maa also acknowledged that she had submitted her resume.

According to Tina Maa, transsexual people are retained in the OBC category, and since Prayagraj's mayoral position is designated for OBCs, she has submitted an application to run for office.

This was the first time a Kinnar Akhara member had expressed a desire to run for office on a BJP ticket in the 2018 urban local body elections.

She claimed that the Kinnar community frequently discussed the advancement and development of all societal segments.

Tina Maa mentioned the Gorakhpur case where Asha Kinnar won the 2000 mayoral election "Since Kinnars don't have their own families, the entire society is my family. If the BJP gets me a ticket, I'll do my best to justify it."

The Yogi-led state government, according to Tina Maa, has shown respect for the transgender community and even established the state Kinnar Kalyan Board to uphold their rights.

"I request the party leadership to give me the opportunity to show myself. Sangam city residents and I have been communicating for a while, and they are now pouring in to show their faith in me "Added she.

