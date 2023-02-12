Chief justices appointed to four high courts

New Delhi: On Sunday, Chief Justices were appointed to four of the nation's highest courts.

On Twitter, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement about the new appointments.

The appointment of Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani to the position of Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court was announced. After the previous chief justice of the Gujarat High Court, Aravind Kumar, was elevated to the Supreme Court, she was given the position of acting chief justice of the court on Friday.—Inputs from Agencies