Change In Work Culture Needed To Build New Uttarakhand: Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said a major change in the work culture is needed to build a new Uttarakhand.

He made the remark at a book launch event.

Everyone will have to give up the old mindset of working according to a 10-5 routine to achieve the goal, he said.

“We must shed this mindset and be ready to put in extra hours of work if needed to achieve the objective of building a new Uttarakhand,” the chief minister said, adding, “We need to take pain and move ahead to fulfil our new commitments.” The book was published by the information department to mark the 22nd anniversary of the state’s foundation day which falls on November 9. —PTI