Chandrababu Naidu sure TDP would regain lost glory in Telangana

Khammam (The Hawk): Nara Chandarbabu Naidu, the national head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), expressed confidence on Wednesday that the party would return its old form in Telangana.

In his remarks at a sizable public gathering held here, he claimed that the large turnout is proof that the party will recapture its former prominence in the state.

On Wednesday, the TDP held a show of force—its first in Telangana following the humiliating loss it had in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The former chief minister informed the audience that he never desired power but instead always desired to be among the people in order to win their favour. He recalled that the TDP had put forth a number of welfare initiatives for various social groups.

Naidu claimed that he always approached his work with the goal of improving the lives of the citizens of the two Telugu states. The TDP leader outlined the development projects he started in Hyderabad and other areas of both Telugu states to demonstrate how his efforts are now beginning to pay off.

"I have worked hard to establish Hyderabad as an information technology (IT) corridor so that the young people there can find better jobs and make more money. Now that you all are aware of it, I'll tell you how young people in the Telugu states are finding work not just nationally but even internationally.

In claiming that the TDP was the driving force behind the Backward Classes' (BCs') entry into politics, Naidu said that N.T. Rama Rao, the party's founder, was completely to blame for the political ascent of various individuals who are now well-known figures in both Telugu states.

According to Naidu, "the late N.T. Rama Rao had adopted numerous welfare measures like the Rs 2 per kag rice, subsidised power supplies, and homes for the needy for the elevation of the disadvantaged sections of the community that helped them grow well."

The former Chief Minister urged the people of Telangana and the party leaders to work hard to restore the TDP's former grandeur, saying that the party is approaching its 40th anniversary and will create a new beginning for a better future.

People want the state to advance, thus we need to restore the TDP's fame and prestige, Naidu added.

The TDP was founded in Hyderabad, the heartland of Telangana, according to the party chairman, who said that only the TDP will endure forever in the hearts of the populace. He asserted that Genome Valley, Cyberabad, and the Hitech City in Hyderabad were all founded with his vision and recalled how he was able to meet the Microsoft founder, which gave rise to the Hitech City.

Naidu claimed that although he had previously made multiple trips to Khammam, this is his first visit there in a very long time.

When he asked if they wanted the TDP to lead the state once more, there was a resounding "yes" from the crowd.

The large attendance at the meeting, according to the former chief minister, is a fitting rebuttal to those who claim that the TDP is no longer active in Telangana.

Naidu claimed that even though he is getting on in years, his vision is still that of a young man.

Naidu stated, "I want to see both Telugu states leading the nation.

Despite the fact that the party is not represented in Khammam, Naidu expressed his happiness at the large turnout for his meeting.

He also hoped that the TDP's former leaders would soon reverse their decision.

The fact that the locals are mentioning the construction projects that the TDP administration undertook shows that they want the party to succeed when it returns, according to Naidu.

(Inputs from Agencies)