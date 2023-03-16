Challenge of Indian democracy: Rahul on whether he will be able to react to claims in Parliament

New Delhi: On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the government manufactured the "tamasha" surrounding his comments in the UK to deflect from the Adani issue, calling it a "test of Indian democracy" to determine whether or not he would be allowed to respond to the allegations by the BJP in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gandhi said the question before the public is that whether after four BJP leaders had made claims about a member of Parliament, that person would be given the same space as them or he be "going to be ordered to shut up".

Gandhi has alleged that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "scared" over the Adani issue and that is why they have "planned this whole tamasha," an apparent allusion to the uproar over his remarks in the UK.—Inputs from Agencies