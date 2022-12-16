Centre seeks Parliament approval for two legislation to include ST communities in state lists

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be discussed and attempted to be passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. On order to include specific communities in the list of Himachal Pradesh's Scheduled Tribes, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, aims to alter the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

Similar to this, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 aims to alter the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to include specific communities in Karnataka's Scheduled Tribes list. In addition, the administration will work to pass the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 in the Lower House on Friday. The Lok Sabha first heard about it last week.

With the help of this bill, piracy on high seas is to be specifically suppressed, and it is punishable. The standing committee on social justice's two reports will be presented in the House by BJP MP Rama Devi. The first report is titled "Review of the Functioning of National Institutes Established for Different Types of Disabilities," while the second one is titled "Action Taken Report on the Recommendations Made by the Panel on a Prior Report on the Demands for Grants of the Social Justice Ministry for the Current Fiscal."

(Inputs from Agencies)