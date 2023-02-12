Centre committed to ensuring regular supply of water in 13 Rajasthan districts: PM Modi

Dausa: Assuring a consistent supply of water for drinking and irrigation needs in the 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan is a priority for the Center, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

He said that the Centre had given the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh a draft report for a major project that would combine the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and the old Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link.

"The draft has been included in the list of priority-based projects by the special committee on rivers. The Centre will definitely think of advancing it when the governments of both the states agree on it," Modi said at a public rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan's Dausa district.—Inputs from Agencies