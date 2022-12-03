Cara Delevingne discusses her sexuality experience on Planet Sex

Los Angeles (The Hawk): Actress Cara Delevingne has struggled with homophobia and is upfront about her sexuality.

The "Suicide Squad" actor, who identifies as queer and gender fluid, said she was on a "very personal journey" into her sexuality in an interview for her new six-part series, "Planet Sex," in which she also claimed that she has been barred from living a "queer" existence due to overcoming her shame.

In episode two, titled "Out and Proud?," Delevingne discussed her sexuality and said, "I'm on a really personal journey into my own sexuality." I've been in relationships with both men and women, as you may or may not be aware. But I still have trouble being completely honest about how much I adore women.

"I grew up feeling a lot of shame, thinking that what I was doing wasn't right or human." My sexuality fluctuates, although I would say that I lean more toward the female end of the spectrum. Although I don't date men, I enjoy having sex with them. You never know, I might still, she added.

Delevingne continued by stating that she dislikes "labels" for her sexuality and that she has struggled to overcome her "internalised guilt" in order to live a "queer" existence.

I've always believed in the no labels principle, but I've also spent a lot of time identifying as bisexual or pansexual, she continued. I'm queer, I can tell you that with absolute certainty, and I'm at a loss for words beyond that.

"I haven't been able to live a queer life because of internalised homophobia and shame." I never lived in the neighbourhood. Yes, I came out, but I didn't attend Pride, go to these events, or meet these people. My queerness never came into being. I'm pretty late to the party. I now have a lot more gay pals, she continued.

In the fourth episode of her show, Cara stated that although she is a "she" at the moment, "I also prefer dressing up as a man and being a "he"."

You don't have to put so much weight on yourself over what or who you are, she said. It's just who I am, whether it comes across as feminine or masculine.

(Inputs from Agencies)