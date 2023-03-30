Car catches fire on Noida Expressway, occupants jump out to save themselves

Officials claimed a car on the Greater Noida Expressway caught fire, forcing the driver and passenger to get out.

Noida News: A fire broke out in a moving car on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and its driver and passenger had to jump out of the vehicle to save themselves, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The fire engulfed the vehicle within a matter of minutes, leaving it completely gutted.

People on the spot informed the fire department, after which fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. The burnt car was moved to the roadside with a crane.

The Chief Fire Officer said that traffic slowed down for some time after the incident and barricades were put up to allow other vehicles to pass safely.

Preliminary probe revealed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit. Further investigation is underway. IANS