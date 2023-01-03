Car Hits 3 Engineering Students In Greater Noida On New Year's Eve, 1 Critical

Greater Noida: A car hit three engineering students, leaving one girl student seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on New Year's eve, police said on Tuesday.

The incident pertains to December 31, 2022, car-borne youths hit three engineering students from the rear, near the Alpha 2 bus stand.

The girl with serious injuries is undergoing treatment in the hospital, while the other two students have been discharged, police said.

"On December 31, 2022, at 9 pm, three students were heading towards Delta from the Alpha 2 bus stand. Meanwhile, an 'unidentified' vehicle hit them from behind. The passersby immediately rushed the injured to the Hospital. Two students, with normal injuries, have been discharged, while a girl student was gravely injured, her treatment is going on at Kailash Hospital. The victims' family members reached the hospital and met with police personnel," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Dinesh Kumar said. "The hospital administration has assured full cooperation," he added. The police have started a search operation to nab the accused.

A case has been registered. Three teams have been tasked, from Beta 2 Police Station, to nab the accused. We'll examine the CCTV footage and the incident will be unveiled soon," the senior police officer said. Further information is awaited in the case.

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year in the national capital after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for several kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh who is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In a significant development in the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police have found a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. The other woman, who was traced out by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased Anjali. In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a Red Jacket. According to the police, during investigations, Nidhi revealed that after covering a distance, Anjali told her that she will ride the scooty following which Nidhi sat on the pillion seat. —ANI