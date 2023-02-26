Candlelight protests held against Kashmiri Pandit's killing in Kashmir

Srinagar: In response to the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists earlier on Sunday, members of the BJP held a silent candlelight protest in the Ganderbal area of Jammu and Kashmir and other locations.

This morning, a group of people gathered at the clock tower in Ganderbal to condemn the killing of a Pandit security guard in Pulwama. They were headed by Mohammed Amin Shah, the district president of the BJP.

He told reporters that the death was a regrettable and tragic chapter in Kashmir and that it caused widespread grief among the local population.

“People want to leave violence and live peacefully with their families. Such incidents should not take place. Human life is precious and should not be wasted like this,” Shah said.

There were a lot of people in attendance during the rally. There were other protests in other parts of the Valley.

Local Kashmiri Pandit and bank security guard Sanjay Sharma was was down by terrorists in his home hamlet of Achan, Pulwama.

Many prominent politicians, including ex-Chief Ministers like Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, have spoken out against the murders.

The president of the Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari, has also spoken out against the murder, saying that those guilty are enemies of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.—Inputs from Agencies