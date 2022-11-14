Calcutta HC to decide LET militant's fate on Monday

Kolkata (The Hawk): On Monday, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprised of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Bandyopadhyay, will rule on the death sentence imposed on Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) militant Sheik Abdul Naim.

On Monday at 1:20 p.m., the bench will announce its decision, according to the Calcutta High Court's records.

Remember that in 2007, the Boundary Security Force (BSF) detained Naim and a few of his friends as they attempted to cross the Benapole-Petrapole international border in the Bangaon sub-division in the North 24 Parganas district. They were apprehended with a sizable explosives stash.

Investigations later revealed that Naim and his companions intended to use the explosives to carry out harmful acts across the nation. He was tried by the additional district court in Bangaon, which sentenced him to death.

Naim was then sent to Delhi's Tihar jail after also being tried in other instances. He then appealed against his death sentence to the Calcutta High Court.

Surprisingly, Naim presented his own defence rather than hiring a lawyer.

He is presently residing at Kolkata's Presidency Central Correctional Home. The division bench will issue the ruling on Monday that will determine Naim's fate after a protracted legal dispute.

