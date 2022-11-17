Cake cutting controversy: BJP claims Kamal Nath insulted Hindus

New Delhi (The Hawk): Kamal Nath, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a prominent member of the Congress, is at the centre of a controversy after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) harshly criticised him for cutting a cake in the shape of a temple on his birthday, accusing him of offending the feelings of millions of Hindus across the nation.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, tweeted on Thursday, "Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of Lord Hanuman on top." Malviya also shared the video of Nath cutting the cake. He made the claim to be a Hanuman devotee during the election, and now he is insulting millions of Hindus by disparaging their deity.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, criticised Nath and the Congress on Wednesday for cutting such a cake, calling it an insult to Hinduism and Sanatan tradition.

In a tweet, Chouhan claimed that members of Congress were not devoted to God.

He continued by saying that the party was against the Ram Mandir's construction and that society would not tolerate this insult.

(Inputs from Agencies)