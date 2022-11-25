CSIR-NIScPR Celebrates Communal Harmony Week And Flag Day 2022

New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) is celebrating the Communal Harmony Campaign Week which was started from 19 November 2022. It culminates with Flag Day on 25 November 2022. CSIR-NIScPR organized various activities to celebrate the event.

Posters for awareness have been displayed in both the campuses of CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi. A special talk was delivered by Shri R.K.S. Roushan, Controller of Administration, CSIR-NIScPR on 24th November 2022. The title of his talk was “Conflicts and Resolutions - Indian Experiences”. He enthralled the audience with the vast information he delivered through his talk on the various conflicts in India since historical times till those of the present with the ways they have been tried to be resolved. He also took them back to the times of 80’s through the video “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”. Shri Hasan Jawed Khan, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR Chaired the session. The programme began with a brief by Shri Anil Kumar, Technical Assistant, CSIR-NIScPR on the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) and ended with a vote of thanks by Shri Rajiv Kumar, Assistant Section Officer, CSIR-NIScPR. Several staff members and students of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) attended the programme which was also streamed online via MS Teams. All the staff members have been encouraged to donate for the cause generously. Top three donors would be appreciated.