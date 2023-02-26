CSIR-CMERI Celebrated Its 66th Foundation Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) celebrated its 66th Foundation Day on 26th February 2023. CSIR-CMERI had the honour to host Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research as the Chief Guest of the occasion. Dr. (Mrs.) Suman Kumari Mishra, Director, CSIR-CGCRI, Kolkata graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The dignitaries were showcased the CSIR-CMERI developed technologies, like, Municipal Solid Waste Management System, Additive Manufacturing Technologies, Mechanized Drain Cleaning System, etc amongst others.

Dr. Naresh Chandra Murmu, Director, CSIR-CMERI, in his Welcome Address talked on the research activities performed in the last few years and the achievements of the Institute in various sectors towards an Atmanirbhar bharat. Dr. Murmu also deliberated on the future R&D focus of the Institute in the fields of Climate Change, Sustainable Engineered Materials, AI, IoT and 5G technologies for Agricultural, MSME, Strategic & Societal sectors. He mentioned about some futuristic technologies like Hydrogen-powered Tractors, Industry 5.0 for MSME, Collaborative Robots (COBOT), Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Humanoid Diving Robot, etc.

Dr. (Mrs.) Suman Kumari Mishra, the Guest of Honour congratulated CSIR-CMERI for its dedicated journey of 66 years towards providing solutions in mechanical engineering and wished further growth of the Institute. Mechanical engineering being at the core of product development, Dr. Mishra felt that all other laboratories would look forward to CSIR-CMERI for further improvement in their products as well. She praised the vision presented by Director, CSIR-CMERI and pointed out the exciting challenges to be overcome. Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, the Chief Guest addressed the gathering in her indomitable style and expressed her full confidence in CSIR-CMERI in terms of its talented manpower, excellent infrastructural facility and a visionary roadmap. She lauded the societal development work of the Institute and wished that every CSIR laboratory should adopt the model of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management system employed by CSIR-CMERI to have a 'Green Colony'. Dr. Kalaiselvi told that the Institute is doing real service to society through its Mechanized Drain Cleaning system and other societal technologies touching the people's lives in true sense of the term. She also mentioned about the Bio-Diesel Production system developed at the Ludhiana centre of the Institute. She expressed her hope that CSIR-CMERI would make significant contribution in the futuristic technologies like e-mobility, hydrogen energy, unmanned air & ground vehicles, cobotics, etc. Dr. Kalaiselvi called for all the CSIR laboratories to work closely together starting from the research level already attained by another one. She exhorted that we should all feel proud to be a member of CSIR family and should work towards the betterment of the nation and the globe as well. The programme ended with Vote of Thanks by Dr. Biswajit Ruj, Chief Scientist and Chairperson, CSIR-CMERI Foundation Day Celebration Committee.