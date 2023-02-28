CPI(ML) Pro-Rahul

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Virtually, literally believe it or not! But its a fact to the core: Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) is pro-Rahul Gandhi as PM of the country. The CPI(ML), normally a "no-no" amid "mainstream entities in the country because of their 'ultra views' usually associated with anti-nationalism, extremism, ultra-activities, even, separatism, now is in full-fledged front ranker in front line politics, a never before occurence ever before", vividly recall power politics analysers. Their claim has a specific veracity when it is considered, CPI(ML) "Boss" Dipankar Bhattacharya in tete-a-tete with this correspondent says: "Rahul Gandhi is experienced now as he has walked on roads in the country acquainting himself with the country. Thus he is a fully grass root knowledged personality now. As PM thus, he is all set to administer the country evenly, justifiably, rationally. He is apt thus as PM". Coming this from inveterate Marxist-Leninist like Dipankar Bhatta-charya, fully proven Nuclear Physicist + ex-MP (Lok Sabha), it is an unabashedly genuine certificate for Rahul Gandhi, observe political analysers matter-of-factly. In the rarest of rare such phenomenon thus, suggest opinions, from Marxist-Leninist, its just about time for Rahul Gandhi to take big leap in the country and not stay backward in any way.