CPI(M): Stop Modi's fascist, communal historical rewriting

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the CPI(M) accused the Narendra Modi government of rewriting history to further its "communal, fascistic project" and urged the public to oppose the government's efforts.

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), tweeted that history should not be used as propaganda. Along with the letter, he included posters made by the party's student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), that questioned the wisdom of excluding some material from textbooks published by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

"India's constitutional principles, ideals, and character must be internalised by the educational system. India emerged from the collision of multiple cultural traditions. To achieve its sectarian fascistic objective, the Modi government is rewriting history, as Yechury put it in another tweet.—Inputs from Agencies