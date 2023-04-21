CM Yogi Feeds Jaggery To Cattle In Gaushala On Visit To Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indulged in 'Gau Seva' (feeding cattle) on Thursday morning, a day after brainstorming with party workers on preparations for the civic body elections.

On his way to the cowshed of Gorakhnath temple, CM Adityanath inquired about the condition of the cattle and fed them jaggery.

Regular visit to the cowshed and 'Gau Seva' are an integral part of the CM's daily routine during his stay at the Gorakhnath temple. After visiting and worshipping Guru Gorakhnath at the temple and paying obeisance at the tomb of Guru Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, the CM reached the Gaushala and spent some time there. Roaming around in the cowshed, he called the cattle by their names -- Shyama, Gauri, Ganga, Bhola, among others. The CM patted their heads affectionately and fed them jaggery. He also sought a briefing on the health and nutrition of all the cattle from workers at the Gaushala, giving necessary instructions to ensure special care of the cattle during Summer. Earlier, on Tuesday, the CM directedofficials to prepare an action plan for protecting the state animal, Swamp deer (barasingha), and the state bird, Sarus (crane).

—ANI