CM Dhami visits Joshimath as protests over compensation delay the demolition of unsafe structures

Dehradun: Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the subsidence-stricken town of Joshimath and pledged interim assistance for the affected residents, despite demonstrations by locals demanding compensation on the lines of Badrinath stalled the demolition of unsafe structures.

"We stand with the people of Joshimath. The prime minister is personally monitoring the situation. I have his full support. Their (affected people) interest will be taken care of," he told reporters on his arrival in Joshimath.

The chief minister recently visited homes that had developed cracks more recently and spoke to impacted residents, promising them compensation at market pricing, which will be determined after taking stakeholders into confidence.—Inputs from Agencies