CM Dhami Takes Part In Praveshotsav Program For Students

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the Praveshotsav program organized by the Education Department at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School, Dehradun, on Tuesday.

The Praveshotsav program in the state aims to make students aware of the facilities provided at school and what they have to study.

Taking to Twitter CM Office Uttarakhand said, "I wish you all a very Happy Praveshotsav and I pray to Baba Kedar that this academic session brings light, happiness and peace in your lives".

"Funds are being made available through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to connect government primary school teachers digitally. I want to tell all the students that the foundation laid today will shape their future. Today the need of the hour is that there should be innovation in education. Today there is a need for new inventions. We have to understand that education does not mean only bookish knowledge", he added.

The government of India launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Program on January 1st,2013 to directly transfer benefits to the underprivileged population covered under 34 central schemes.

On this occasion, I would like to say that it is our priority to provide education to the daughters. We have to give meaning to the slogan given by the respected Prime Minister, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' keeping this as the goal, said Chief Minister.

Daughters illuminate two houses with their knowledge. In our culture, the donation of a girl child is considered the best donation, but this virtue is meaningful only when they are also educated, he added. —ANI