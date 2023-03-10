CM Dhami Informs Union Minister RK Singh About Power Shortage In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called on Union Power Minister RK Singh in the national capital on Friday.

Chief Minister Dhami informed Union Minister about the power shortage in the state in the coming times.

Earlier on Friday, Dhami met Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and requested for assistance in making electric charging stations in the state and for investment in electric vehicles and battery products.

He also urged the Minister to start a Center of Excellence in Uttarakhand with industry partners for research and promotion of innovation and new technology in the automotive industry.

