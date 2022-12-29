CM Dhami Inaugurates National Championship ‘Tehri Water Sports Cup’

Tehri Gharwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the National Championship “Tehri Water Sports Cup” held at Tehri Lake on Wednesday and awarded medals to the winning teams of the first session.

The Chief Minister inspected various stalls installed at the venue where Union Energy Minister RK Singh was also present.

Addressing the event, Dhami said that this is the first time when this national-level sports competition is being organized in Tehri Lake.

“Today a “rich sports culture” is developing in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the historical performances of our players in various sports at the international level in the recent past are proof of this,” he said.

Dhami said that sports is such a mode through which players not only bring glory to themselves and their families but also bring laurels to their state and country.

The Chief Minister said that today many players of the young generation of Uttarakhand are increasing the honour of the state and the country at the international level.

Dhami said that while on one hand, the government has implemented the “New Sports Policy” in the state, on the other hand, the government has also announced to re-introduce the “sports quota” in jobs.

Expressing his gratitude to THDC for organizing this event, he said that on one hand, the youth of the state will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and on the other hand tourism in the Tehri region will also be developed.

He said that by organizing this game in Tehri, new energy will be infused into the youth of the state and the country representing India in water sports.

“It is the priority of our government to fulfil the resolve to make the state the best. At present, several schemes are being implemented for the development of tourism in Tehri. The work of making Tehri Lake a centre of tourism at the international level is being done at a fast pace,” he said.

Union Energy Minister RK Singh said that the promotion of sports is on the priority of the central government.

“It has been decided by the Ministry of Power that every company of the Ministry of Power will adopt one sport, in this sequence Kayaking Canoeing sport has been adopted by THDC India Limited,” he said.

The Union Energy Minister said that a training centre with world-class facilities would be set up in Tehri, in which arrangements will be made for players’ stay and training. —ANI