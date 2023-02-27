CM Dhami Holds Review Meeting For Overall Development Of Pauri

Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review meeting in the state secretariat on Monday regarding the operation of divisional-level offices of Pauri Garhwal and the overall development of Pauri. The initiative for the all-around development of Pauri came during CM Dhami's previous visit to the Garhwal town while reviewing a meeting with the senior officials. Dhami highlighted the concern about the historical and mythological beauty of the place and made a special plan.

Earlier this month, CM Dhami also launched several developmental schemes by visiting Pauri. Besides, he also chose Pauri to launch the Antyodaya free gas refill scheme and simultaneously be launched in the entire state.

He also took cognizance of the fact that despite Pauri headquartering the Garhwal division, the division offices are not functioning from its centre and directed the administrative officials along with the secretary to study and submit a report on the matter. Uttarakhand government is working to revive the historical value and honour of Pauri. —ANI